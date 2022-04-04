Hewitt Qualifies For The 2022 World Cup Of Darts

GDA - Justin Hewitt secured enough points to qualify for the 2022 World Cup of Darts having won the 4th World Cup of Darts Qualifying event, beating Dyson Parody 6-3 in the final.

With 4 out of 6 qualifiers complete, Hewitt has won three of the events and reached the semi-finals in the other, meaning that his participation in the World Cup of Darts is now secure. Overall, Hewitt has hit eight 180s in 23 legs played.

This will be the 3rd consecutive year that Hewitt will represent Gibraltar. At the age of 19 Hewitt is the youngest player ever to achieve these consecutive qualifying victories in a World Cup of Darts. With the remaining two qualifiers to be had, the 2nd spot is contested between Dyson Parody and Craig Galliano, with Parody currently 2nd.

One of these competitors will partner with Hewitt in the 2022 World Cup of Darts in Frankfurt, Germany, June 16th – 19th, with competition still to had, it still remains to be seen whether Parody or Galliano make the cut.

Results as from Last 8

Dyson Parody 6-2 Dayle Ramírez

Juan Carlos Muñoz 6-2 Alan Kimberly

Craig Galliano 6-4 Sean Negrette

Justin Hewitt 6-0 Daryl Vassallo

Results Semi-finals

Dyson Parody 6-2 Juan Carlos Muñoz

Justin Hewitt 6-2 Craig Galliano.

Final

Justin Hewitt 6-3 Dyson Parody.