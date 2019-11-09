Hidden art exhibition features local artists
A new exhibition including works by Gibraltarian artists is on show in Tarifa. The exhibition entitled ‘Hidden’ opened last weekend at the Guzman el Bueno Castle in Tarifa and will be on show until Friday, 16th of this month. It is curated by ACT0 member Judith Shaylor and is showcasing the work of local artists:...
