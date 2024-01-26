Hidden Gibraltar project launches at Clubhouse and aims to empower members through historical research
Hidden Gibraltar, a project dedicated to supporting Clubhouse members by building focus and improving goal setting abilities and the confidence to engage with research and the public, was launched at Clubhouse this week by one of its founding members, Ben Mead. So far, a dozen members of Clubhouse have signed up for the project, some...
