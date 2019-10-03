Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 3rd Oct, 2019

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

High court dismisses state pension age challenge by women born in 1950s

Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire

By Press Association
3rd October 2019

By Sam Tobin, Press Association

Women affected by controversial changes to the state pension age have lost their landmark High Court fight against the Government.

Nearly four million women born in the 1950s have been affected by the changes, introduced by successive governments in an attempt to ensure "pension age equalisation", which have raised the state pension age from 60 to 66.

Two claimants - Julie Delve, 61, and Karen Glynn, 63 - took the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) to court, arguing that raising their pension age "unlawfully discriminated against them on the grounds of age, sex, and age and sex combined".

The pair, supported by campaign group Backto60, also claimed they were not given adequate notice in order to be able to adjust to the changes.

But, giving judgment in London on Thursday, Lord Justice Irwin and Mrs Justice Whipple dismissed the claim.

In a summary of the court's decision, the judges said: "There was no direct discrimination on grounds of sex, because this legislation does not treat women less favourably than men in law.

"Rather it equalises a historic asymmetry between men and women and thereby corrects historic direct discrimination against men."

The court also rejected the claimants' argument that the policy was discriminatory based on age, adding that even if it was "it could be justified on the facts".

Most Read

UK/Spain News

Johnson says UK will 'never, never, never' allow a change to Gibraltar's sovereignty

Mon 30th Sep, 2019

Police launch investigation after Spanish man dies in collision during anti-smuggling chase at sea

Tue 1st Oct, 2019

Local News

Police investigation launched after Spanish man dies during anti-smuggling operation at sea

Tue 1st Oct, 2019

Local News

Closure of airport ‘damaged Gibraltar’s reputation’, No.6 says

Tue 17th Sep, 2019

Local News

Staff sickness shuts down Gibraltar air traffic control, causing diversions and cancellations

Sun 15th Sep, 2019

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

3rd October 2019

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
High court dismisses state pension age challenge by women born in 1950s

3rd October 2019

UK/Spain News
UK’s progress in cutting greenhouse gas emissions slows - OFGEM

3rd October 2019

UK/Spain News
Campaigners lose data protection challenge on behalf of 3.6 million EU citizens

3rd October 2019

UK/Spain News
Whisky body hits out as us plans tariffs in EU trade dispute

3rd October 2019

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2019