Historian and Quick Fit collaborate on historic field guns project
Two 25-pounder field guns from the Second World War have found a new lease of life within Gibraltar's historical narrative, thanks to historian Peter Jackson from the Heritage Trust and local company Quick Fit Tyres. Revered for their poignant symbolism in honouring fallen soldiers and in state funerals, these particular artillery pieces hold a place...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here