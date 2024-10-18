Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 18th Oct, 2024

Features

Historians and storytellers added to Literary Festival lineup

By Chronicle Staff
18th October 2024

The Gibraltar Tourist Board confirmed that there will be three further authors added to the Gibunco Gibraltar Literary Festival.
The Festival will be held from November 11 to 17 at various locations across Gibraltar.
“These historians and storytellers are all excelling addition to the Festival line-up,” the Minister for Culture, Christian Santos, said.
“With tickets now on sale, it’s time to start looking forward to an interesting full week of events."

Sir Anthony Seldon
Sir Anthony Seldon is an educator, historian, writer and commentator.
A former Headmaster and Vice Chancellor, he is author or editor of over fifty books on contemporary history, politics and education, including Truss at 10, Johnson at 10, The Impossible Office?, May at 10, Cameron at 10, Brown at 10, Blair Unbound and The Path of Peace.
He's been co-founder of Action for Happiness and the Institute of Contemporary British History, and is founder of the Museum of the Prime Minister.

Clare Mulley
Clare Mulley is an award-winning author focused on female experiences during the Second World War.
Her books include Agent Zo, about the only woman to parachute from Britain to enemy-occupied Poland, to play a key role in the largest organised act of defiance against Nazi German occupation, as well as The Women Who Flew For Hitler, The Spy Who Loved and The Woman Who Saved The Children.
Popular on TV, radio and pods, Ms Mulley reviews widely across the papers, and has served as a judge for the Historical Writers Association and Biographers Club book prizes.
She is a recipient of the Polish Bene Merito honour and the Daily Mail Biographers Club Prize.
She lives in Essex with the sculptor Ian Wolter, too many books, and a dog who needs more baths.
Her latest book, Agent Zo: the Untold Story of Fearless WW2 Resistance Fighter Elżbieta Zawacka, has a Gibraltar connection as the route of the heroine’s escape from the Gestapo. Ms Mulley brings this forgotten heroine back to life, transforming the way we see women's agency in the Second World War.

Pat Mills
Mr Mills talks about his latest book Pageturners: how to write iconic and successful stories. The challenges, the pitfalls and the tricks of the trade, based on Mr Mills own experiences. The times he got it right and – just as important – the times he got it wrong.
It’s not just about comics, but writing novels and films, too, because the fundamental rules are the same.
First and foremost, Pageturners is about finding your Muse – what really motivates an author to write and just how the Muse manifests itself, often in the most astonishing ways.
Secondly, to dispel the myths about agents and publishers which are often far from the truth and the exciting possibilities in the world of self-publishing which can liberate new writers and save them from over-extended and painful apprenticeships.
In particular, finding where the gaps in the market are and just why there are gaps. And thirdly, Mr Mills shares the inside story of one of his greatest successes: The Star Beast, the adventure that launched the recent reboot of Doctor Who and was acclaimed by Doctor Who showrunner Russell T. Davies as “The best story in the world”.
There will be time for a Q & A in which the audience can discover more about the aspects of Pageturners that interests them the most.

