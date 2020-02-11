Historic first visit by President of European Volleyball to Gibraltar
Gibraltar volleyball lived a historic moment with the arrival on Monday of CEV President Aleksandar Boričić. This was the first time a President of European volleyball had visited the Rock since it was founded. The visit comes at a crucial juncture for the Gibraltar Volleyball Association with the launch of the beach volleyball facilities and...
