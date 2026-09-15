Historic first win for Gibraltar Padel in World Cup qualifier

Gibraltar made history in their first participation in a team championship, defeating Poland to immediately seal qualification for the final stage. Led by Jerry Aguilera and Yari Olivero, Gibraltar won the 40+, 45+ and 60+ categories through Taylor-Olivero, Federico-Valverde and Aguilera-Sheriff respectively. Poland claimed the 50+ and 55+ categories.

Gibraltar's first outing at the International Padel Tennis World Championship saw them debut with a victory over Poland in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

The men's team competing in the FIP Senior World Cup came face to face with Poland in the qualifying round of the tournament.

Gibraltar started with a win for the +45s, with Federico and Valverde defeating Piwek and Slowinski 7-6, 6-4.

Next up were Taylor and Olivero, who scored a 6-1, 6-0 victory against Raduszewski and Szcsepanik in the +40s to make it 2-0 for Gibraltar.

The Gibraltar team secured their qualification into the next round with a 6-3, 6-1 win for Aguilera and Sheriff against Maciocha and Madej in the +60s.

Already having qualified with their three victories, Gibraltar were unable to make it a clean sweep, with Johnson and Sayers falling to Garczynski and Stenzel 6-4, 6-3 in the +55s, while Martinez and Bado were also defeated by Gawlowski and Marchnkow 6-1, 6-1.

Gibraltar secured a 3-2 victory in the end.