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Tue 15th Sep, 2026

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Sports

SOG add to their medal tally on international stage

By Stephen Ignacio
14th September 2026

Special Olympics Gibraltar continued their celebrations this month as they added more medals to their overall tally on the international stage.

Competing at the inaugural Special Olympics European Swimming Open Malta 2026, at the National Swimming Pool Complex in Tal-Qroqq, Malta, Gibraltar's four-person swim team added to their successes.

The event was described as a major milestone for European Special Olympics swimming, bringing together approximately 400 athletes from 37 nations for five days of competition and inclusion. The programme featured 13 swimming events, including freestyle, backstroke, breaststroke, medley and Unified relay events.

Representing Gibraltar were swimmers Sallyann Mauro, Glen Wimbleton, Christopher Joyce and Francis Mauro. The delegation was led by Head of Delegation Michael Mauro, with Christine Bugeja as Head Coach.

In their first final, Gibraltar lifted its first medal, with Sallyann Mauro taking silver in the 100m freestyle.

There was also a bronze for Glen Wimbleton in the 25m breaststroke.

The second day saw Christopher Joyce take silver, with Glen Wimbleton picking up his second bronze.

The team then finished in bronze position in the relay.

Day 1 Finals

Sallyann Mauro – 100m freestyle
Silver

Glen Wimbleton – 25m breaststroke
Bronze

Francis Mauro – 100m breaststroke
5th place

Francis managed to break his PB by two seconds.

Day 2

Christopher Joyce – 25m freestyle
Participation medal

Christopher Joyce – 50m freestyle
Silver

Glen Wimbleton – 25m freestyle
Bronze

Sallyann Mauro – 50m freestyle
4th place

Francis Mauro – 50m freestyle
7th place

Screenshot

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