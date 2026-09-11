Netball hosts two successful umpire workshops

The Gibraltar Netball 2026/27 season has officially launched with two successful umpire workshops, driving the association's umpire development plan from strength to strength.

On Sunday, September 6, Gibraltar Netball held the Fundamental Award workshop. This foundational, entry-level course is designed for grassroots development, with 15 young candidates from school years 7 to 9 taking part (see photo). The five-hour session combined theory with engaging activities, concluding with a practical hour focused on whistle control, court positioning, and timing. The following candidates completed the course and now begin practical mentorship towards qualification status.

Eva Mead Shelley,

Emie Georgia Golt,

Rosalie Dobbs

Anaya Rotimi,

Anaiah Auld De Oliveira,

Lottie Azopardi,

Lucy Crosskey,

Amelia Thomson,

Chloe Lima.

Stella Sheriff

Sophie Mauro

Tova Levy

Anaelle Langer

Rachel Levy

Chloe Mascarenhas

Following this, a B/A Award workshop was held on Monday, September 7 for experienced junior and senior umpires looking to elevate their skills. This intensive two-hour session focused on maintaining consistency across all high-level umpiring criteria. It also emphasized the mental strength required to effectively manage tighter, more competitive matches with the understanding of Game Management. With 8 advanced umpires attending the B/A course, the future of netball umpiring in Gibraltar looks incredibly bright.

Chloe Hernandez,

Daniella Vinales,

Emily Crosskey,

Lucia Thorne Gonzalez,

Rhian Lopez,

Sveva Personeni,

Sine Bering,

Maiah Mifsud.

Source Gibraltar Netball Association