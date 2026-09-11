Celecia and Chantler Claim Gibraltar Petanque National Day Title

Giralda Gardens — Peter Celecia and Albert Chantler produced a masterclass performance to win the Gibraltar Petanque Association’s annual National Day Competition, held at Giralda Gardens on Smith Dorrien Avenue on the 5th of September.

The duo navigated the five-team round-robin group stage undefeated, securing a maximum of eight points and a +16 shot differential across four active matches to top the table.

Peter Celecia and Albert Chantler opened their campaign with a dominant 11–4 victory over Jane Punter and Bryan Aykroyd. Following a scheduled bye in round two, they returned to the terrain to record an 11–6 win against Emily McMahon and Ann Guerrero.

The champions showed true grit in the final two rounds, edging past eventual runners-up Mario Victory and Graham Smith 11–9, before closing out the tournament on the 5th of September with another hard-fought 11–9 win against Nina Whitting and Pat Edmundson.

The race for the remaining podium places proved exceptionally tight. Mario Victory and Graham Smith clinched second place, tying on four points with Nina Whitting and Pat Edmundson but taking silver thanks to a superior shot differential (+13 to -2).

Jane Punter and Bryan Aykroyd claimed fourth place with two points (-17 differential), having secured a solid 11–6 win over Emily McMahon and Ann Guerrero in round two. Emily McMahon and Ann Guerrero finished fifth with two points (-10 differential), highlighted by a standout 11–0 shutout victory over Nina Whitting and Pat Edmundson in the fourth round. - Source Gibraltar Petanque Association

