Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 16th Dec, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Historic milestone as Loreto celebrates 175 years in Gibraltar

Photo by Johnny Bugeja

By Alice Mascarenhas
16th December 2020

175 years ago today, Gibraltar saw the arrival of the first Loreto Nuns in December 1845 to help in the education of ordinary people. And 160 years later in 2006, the Loreto Sisters would become the first group of women in 300 years to be granted the Freedom of the City of Gibraltar in recognition...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Brexit

Spain’s Foreign Minister says negotiators have ‘a duty’ to agree a deal on Gib frontier mobility

Sun 13th Dec, 2020

Local News

Former Bayside teacher among first vaccinated in UK against Covid-19

Tue 15th Dec, 2020

Local News

Rock welcomes Wizz Air’s first flight from Luton

Fri 11th Dec, 2020

UK/Spain News

Andalucia to ease regional restrictions from Saturday

Thu 10th Dec, 2020

Local News

Rapid Covid-19 testing service to open at Gib Airport

Mon 14th Dec, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

16th December 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Diving in history off Menorca

16th December 2020

Sports
Europa Point never gave up as Mons grab three vital points

15th December 2020

Local News
DPC set for final virtual meeting of 2020

14th December 2020

Local News
Gib students set sights on Cyber Centurion VII finals, learning valuable skills on the way

14th December 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020