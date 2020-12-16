Historic milestone as Loreto celebrates 175 years in Gibraltar
175 years ago today, Gibraltar saw the arrival of the first Loreto Nuns in December 1845 to help in the education of ordinary people. And 160 years later in 2006, the Loreto Sisters would become the first group of women in 300 years to be granted the Freedom of the City of Gibraltar in recognition...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here