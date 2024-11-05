Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 5th Nov, 2024

Historic moment for Gibraltar women’s youth rugby marked by victory

By Stephen Ignacio
5th November 2024

It was a historic moment for women’s rugby on Sunday as an under-15 Gibraltar youth team took the field for the first time ever, facing off against a visiting school from the UK.
Although it was a seven-a-side match on a reduced-sized pitch, the occasion was met with enthusiastic cheers from family and friends who attended the early morning kick-off.
The cheers only grew louder after the first kick. Gibraltar’s initial try was disallowed, but soon after, the young players found their rhythm, scoring repeatedly without a response from their opponents.
Five consecutive tries, along with four successful conversions, saw Gibraltar pull ahead significantly on the scoreboard. Disciplined and confident, they proved more than a match for their visiting rivals.
The match, which was live-streamed by Gibraltar Rugby, was followed by the boys’ under-15 team taking on the boys’ team from the same visiting school.

