HM Customs Gibraltar marks 275th anniversary

HM Customs Gibraltar marked its 275th anniversary on Wednesday with a guard of officers outside No.6 Convent Place at midday.

The anniversary commemorates May 14, 1750, when the first officers formally began collecting import duty, starting with levies on wine imported for the garrison.

The date is recognised as the official establishment of a Customs authority in Gibraltar.

“This is about celebrating the whole of the department, currently serving officers, the retired officers themselves, and indeed all those officers that served before our time as well, since 1750,” John Payas, the Collector of Customs, told GBC, noting that the creation of the department predated the US Declaration of Independence.

As he reflected on the “very important landmark”, Mr Payas acknowledged too the families of officers who support their loved one in what can often be a difficult job.

“It's sometimes forgotten how difficult it can be to have the officers working at odd hours, working night shifts, working in cold and wet conditions, like all law enforcement,” Mr Payas said.

“We are not immune to any of that, having to work in difficult areas such as the beaches, at the frontier fence, or conducting covert operations in the middle of the night.”

The guard outside No.6 Convent Place was inspected by the Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, accompanied by Mr Payas.

Mr Picardo spoke of the role played by Customs, not just in helping to keep illicit substances and goods out of Gibraltar, but in collecting import revenue vital to sustaining Gibraltar’s public services.

As part of the events to mark the anniversary on Wednesday, a breakfast was organised for retired officers at the Customs Recreational Club, as well as a gala dinner for staff and dignitaries at Grand Battery House.

The Moorish Castle was also lit in blue to honour the organisation.