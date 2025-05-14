Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 14th May, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

HM Customs Gibraltar marks 275th anniversary

Photos by Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
14th May 2025

HM Customs Gibraltar marked its 275th anniversary on Wednesday with a guard of officers outside No.6 Convent Place at midday.

The anniversary commemorates May 14, 1750, when the first officers formally began collecting import duty, starting with levies on wine imported for the garrison.

The date is recognised as the official establishment of a Customs authority in Gibraltar.

“This is about celebrating the whole of the department, currently serving officers, the retired officers themselves, and indeed all those officers that served before our time as well, since 1750,” John Payas, the Collector of Customs, told GBC, noting that the creation of the department predated the US Declaration of Independence.

As he reflected on the “very important landmark”, Mr Payas acknowledged too the families of officers who support their loved one in what can often be a difficult job.

“It's sometimes forgotten how difficult it can be to have the officers working at odd hours, working night shifts, working in cold and wet conditions, like all law enforcement,” Mr Payas said.

“We are not immune to any of that, having to work in difficult areas such as the beaches, at the frontier fence, or conducting covert operations in the middle of the night.”

The guard outside No.6 Convent Place was inspected by the Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, accompanied by Mr Payas.

Mr Picardo spoke of the role played by Customs, not just in helping to keep illicit substances and goods out of Gibraltar, but in collecting import revenue vital to sustaining Gibraltar’s public services.

As part of the events to mark the anniversary on Wednesday, a breakfast was organised for retired officers at the Customs Recreational Club, as well as a gala dinner for staff and dignitaries at Grand Battery House.

The Moorish Castle was also lit in blue to honour the organisation.

Most Read

Local News

Former gaming boss handed one-year prison term for contempt of court

Wed 14th May, 2025

Opinion & Analysis

Shared prosperity will require major paradigm shift for Gib and Campo

Wed 14th May, 2025

Local News

Gibraltar Government announces new digital clearing and settlement framework

Tue 13th May, 2025

Brexit

UK again reaffirms treaty commitment to Gibraltar and its people in Commons

Tue 13th May, 2025

Brexit

Gib treaty negotiation ‘is not resolved yet’

Mon 12th May, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

14th May 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Plans filed for halfway house at 1 Johnstone’s Passage

14th May 2025

Local News
Govt signs landmark agreement to ‘revolutionise’ Rock’s waste management

14th May 2025

Local News
Former gaming boss handed one-year prison term for contempt of court

14th May 2025

Local News
St Bernard’s pupils remove 120kg of debris from Catalan Bay

14th May 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025