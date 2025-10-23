HM Customs intercepts RHIB at Western Beach

HM Customs recovered a rigid-hulled inflatable boat (RHIB) at Western Beach in the early hours of Wednesday.

At approximately 2.30am, officers on routine patrol within British Gibraltar Territorial Waters observed a small RHIB operating suspiciously. The vessel was monitored by the Control Room and subsequently followed as it approached the shoreline.

Upon arrival at Western Beach, two individuals disembarked and fled the area on foot. Despite an immediate search, they were not located.

The vessel was intercepted, detained and towed to the HM Customs Marine Base for further examination. An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the RHIB’s presence and the identity of the individuals involved is ongoing.

HM Customs stated that it remains committed to maintaining the security and integrity of Gibraltar’s coastline and territorial waters.