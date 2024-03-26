Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 26th Mar, 2024

Local News

HM Customs seize 420 cartons of cigarettes in private vehicle

By Chronicle Staff
26th March 2024

A locally registered private vehicle was found to contain a commercial quantity of tobacco, namely 420 cartons of cigarettes of various brands on Tuesday, March 19.

That night at 3.30am the vehicle was observed driving at speed along North Mole Road. A Customs Marine Section patrol car, transferring officers via land, followed the vehicle into Neil Pinero Road were a large group of individuals was seen to approach it.

Upon seeing the Customs vehicle, the group dispersed.

The driver quickly alighted, ran down the rocks leading down to the sea and jumped into an awaiting vessel that immediately left towards Spain.

The Officers proceeded to conduct an extensive search of the area including the suspect car’s interior and found the cigarettes inside.

An investigation into the incident continues.

