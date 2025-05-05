HM Customs seizes 120kg of cocaine from bulk carrier in Gibraltar waters

HM Customs has seized 120kg of cocaine from the Panamanian-flagged bulk carrier M/V Great Zhou during an operation in Gibraltar waters last week.

On the evening of April 30, officers from the HM Customs Marine Section, using an underwater drone, searched the vessel, which had arrived from Santos, Brazil, to take on bunkers in Gibraltar. During the search, which continued into the early hours of May 1, four suspect packages were discovered concealed in the port side sea chest.

The packages were seized and transported aboard HMC Sentinel to the Customs Marine Base, where they were opened and found to contain a total of 120kg of cocaine. Customs officers interviewed the crew and conducted a further search of the vessel before releasing it, with investigations ongoing.

Although the drugs are not believed to have been destined for Gibraltar, the operation has prevented a significant quantity of illegal drugs from reaching its destination.

The Collector of Customs, John Payas, praised the officers involved and highlighted the effectiveness of the underwater drone, which was acquired in December 2024. He also thanked the Gibraltar Port Authority VTS for coordinating the vessel’s movements while in British Gibraltar Territorial Waters.

The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, congratulated HM Customs on the success of the operation.

“Congratulations to HM Customs for another successful operation, reminding organised crime groups that Gibraltar plays an important part in the international fight against drug trafficking," he said.

"This is why my Government has made serious investment in HM Customs to support their crucial work in combatting drug crime, with real results for Gibraltar and for other countries that these drugs are intended for.”