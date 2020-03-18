Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 18th Mar, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

HMRC to fast-track alcohol licences to boost hand sanitiser production

By Press Association
18th March 2020

By Simon Neville, PA City Editor
Manufacturers of hand sanitisers and gels will have their applications for the alcohol needed to produce them fast-tracked during the coronavirus outbreak, HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) has revealed.

Since the outbreak of Covid-19, demand for alcohol-based hand sanitising products has increased sharply, leading to some shortages.

But current rules mean any manufacturer wanting to make the products must put in applications for using denatured alcohol, like ethanol, which takes 45 working days.

HMRC said it will prioritise applications, pushing them through in five days instead.

An HMRC spokesman said: "By enabling the fast-tracking of authorisations to use denatured alcohol, we are providing manufacturers with the potential to produce the extra hand sanitiser gel needed during the coronavirus outbreak.

"We hope that this will provide manufacturers with the support they need to meet the sudden increase in demand for their products."

In the last three weeks, HMRC has increased the limit of authorised-use denatured alcohol in the production of hand sanitiser gels, adding 2.5 million additional litres.

Only applications for the industrial denatured alcohol (IDA) and Trade Specific Denatured Alcohol (TSDA1) used in the manufacture of sanitising hand gel are to be fast-tracked, HMRC added.

Officials are also encouraging businesses to only apply for permission to produce what they actually need, rather than anticipated demand.

Most Read

Local News

Gib passengers homeward bound after Malaga tarmac drama

Tue 17th Mar, 2020

Local News

Gibraltar to announce ‘even more draconian measures’ as Spain locks down to fight virus

Sun 15th Mar, 2020

Local News

Students living in Spain will be restricted from entering Gibraltar

Tue 17th Mar, 2020

Local News

EasyJet flight diverted to Barcelona due to sick crew

Wed 26th Feb, 2020

Local News

Latest Covid-19 cases were through ‘community transmission’, lockdown measures continue

Tue 17th Mar, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

18th March 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
Schools across UK to be closed amid coronavirus outbreak

18th March 2020

UK/Spain News
Traffic piles up at European borders as worldwide coronavirus count tops 200,000

18th March 2020

UK/Spain News
Treasury asks EU to change state aid rules to fund rates cut

18th March 2020

UK/Spain News
William appeals for donations for small charities tackling coronavirus

18th March 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020