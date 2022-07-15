HMS Dagger commissioned into Gibraltar Squadron
The first vessel to be named HMS Dagger in the Royal Navy’s history was commissioned into the Gibraltar Squadron on Thursday, alongside its sister vessel HMS Cutlass. The vessel is purpose-built to patrol British Territorial Waters and is equipped with the latest marine specialist technology. The White Ensign was raised during a ceremony at the...
