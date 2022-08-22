HMS Penzance to conduct survey and diving operation in BGTW

HMS Penzance has arrived at the Naval Base for a routine logistical visit that will also include survey and diving operations.

Following her arrival a notice to mariners was published by the Gibraltar Port advising all mariners, owners, agents and charterers that the vessel would be carrying out these operations from Tuesday to Thursday this week.

On Tuesday the operations will commence within BGTW from 8am to will conclude at 9pm on Thursday. The southern entrance will be closed from 8am until 5pm on Tuesday.

HMS Penzance is a Sandown-class minehunter and was commissioned by the Royal Navy in 1998. She is named after the seaside town of Penzance in Cornwall and is the fourth vessel to bear the name.

As one of the Royal Navy’s minehunter vessels, HMS Penzance’s primary role is to neutralise underwater threats. Like all Sandown-class vessels, she is most effective in deeper waters, so she can often be found surveying shipping routes or clearing the way for military operations.