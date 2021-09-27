HMS Pursuer conducts small arms training at sea

HMS Pursuer conducted small arms firing at sea recently to train and coach the vessel’s personnel in marksmanship principles.

“The maritime environment provides a unique challenge in aiming at a moving target from a moving platform,” HQ British Forces said in a statement.

“This requires a steady hand and regular training to ensure the gunners maintain a high degree of accuracy.”

HMS Pursuer has three positions to fire from, two positions from the flying bridge and one on the forecastle.

Each position is mounted with a General Purpose Machine Gun.

HMS Cutlass has a similar configuration and will be capable of firing three General Purpose Machine Guns.

Each gunner is trained through various scenarios which concludes with an assessment of their ability to engage a target at various ranges and speeds.

“Once the gunner has achieved the required standard, they are authorised to conduct force protection duties within the Royal Navy Gibraltar Squadron, a vital capability in providing security to British Gibraltar Territorial Waters and demonstrating UK sovereignty,” the statement added.