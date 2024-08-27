Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 27th Aug, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

HMS Trent seizes more than £40m of cocaine in Caribbean Sea

Photos by LPhot Matt Bradley/Royal Navy/Crown Copyright

By Press Association
27th August 2024

By Helen William, PA

Cocaine with a street value of more than £40 million has been seized by a Royal Navy warship in the Caribbean Sea.

The Royal Navy said it is the sixth drug bust made by HMS Trent in 2024, and it has seized close to seven tons of drugs worth £551.5 million from traffickers.

HMS Trent’s commanding officer Commander Tim Langford described the latest bust on August 8 as “another significant haul”.

HMS Trent, which normally operates from Gibraltar, was pressed into action in this latest operation after being alerted to a speedboat that was suspected to be smuggling cocaine around 120 nautical miles south of the Dominican Republic.

With a US maritime patrol aircraft flying overhead, the warship closed in and dispatched the Royal Marines and US Coast Guard on board to intercept the vessel.

The smugglers threw their cargo overboard in a failed attempt to avoid all the contraband from being captured.

Some 506kg of class A narcotics was seized, and three alleged smugglers have been handed over to the United States authorities for prosecution.

Cdr Langford hailed the “successful operation with our American partners”, adding: “Every member of my team can be proud of another significant haul – the sixth this year.”

Armed forces minister Luke Pollard said: “This recent operation highlights the Royal Navy’s vital role in maintaining maritime security and upholding international law in the region.”

“We are sending a clear message to drug traffickers that nowhere is safe and we will disrupt and dismantle their operations wherever they are in the world.”

HMS Trent, which has been working closely with the US Coast Guard and the Joint Interagency Task Force (South), has now seized 6,995kg of drugs in 2024.

The ship is still patrolling Caribbean waters.

The Royal Navy said the aim is to be a reassuring presence to British Overseas Territories during hurricane season (from June to November) and to stem the flow of illegal cargo through the region.

Most Read

Local News

Man charged following Catalan Bay jet ski incident

Sun 25th Aug, 2024

Local News

Gib Squadron escorted two Spanish vessels from British waters during exercise

Tue 20th Aug, 2024

Opinion & Analysis

Treaty talks and the silly season

Wed 21st Aug, 2024

Local News

Gib records hottest day of the year

Mon 19th Aug, 2024

Local News

As Govt to research nicotine, health concerns arise over ‘snus’

Tue 27th Aug, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

27th August 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
First £1 coins to feature King enter circulation

20th August 2024

UK/Spain News
Second Barbary macaque with Gib roots born at Scottish safari park

25th July 2024

UK/Spain News
Revolut secures UK banking licence after three-year wait 

25th July 2024

UK/Spain News
Sir Keir Starmer warned ‘honeymoon’ already over during first PMQs

24th July 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024