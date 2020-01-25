Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sat 25th Jan, 2020

Hockey - Bavaria beaten by RAF visiting team

By Stephen Ignacio
24th January 2020

The RAF ladies were on the Rock this week for their annual training camp in preparation of their British Services hockey tournament in April.
According to the visitors their strongest match, and therefore the match most prepared for, has always been against Bavaria Hawks.
RAF started off the stronger side forcing Hawks to defend for most of the first part. Two goals meant Hawks needed to up their game. They switched to a half court tactic but a third goal was conceded so it was back to an attacking strategy. This paid off eventually with a goal though only after another concession.
The final score was of 4-1 to the visitors although some excellent end to end hockey had been created by both sides.
Great rivalry with equally great respect, this match has become a highlight in the Bavaria Hawks calendar.

