Hockey - Bavaria Hawks and Eagles claim respective cup titles
Hockey celebrated its women’s and men’s cup winners this past weekend with Bavaria Hawks and Eagles claiming their respective cup titles. The men’s first division league cup was a close call this season with Sunday’s match ending as a finale after both Eagles and Grammarians, the only two competitors in the league cup tournament entered...
