Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 31st Jan, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Hockey - Bavaria Hawks and Eagles claim respective cup titles

By Stephen Ignacio
31st January 2023

Hockey celebrated its women’s and men’s cup winners this past weekend with Bavaria Hawks and Eagles claiming their respective cup titles. The men’s first division league cup was a close call this season with Sunday’s match ending as a finale after both Eagles and Grammarians, the only two competitors in the league cup tournament entered...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Man arrested after Algeciras knife attacks had been deported from Gibraltar in 2019

Thu 26th Jan, 2023

Local News

Spanish man hit by lorry tailgate dies from injuries

Wed 18th Jan, 2023

UK/Spain News

Man dies, another seriously injured in knife attacks on two churches in Algeciras

Wed 25th Jan, 2023

Local News

Tourism CEO looks towards maintenance, expansion and reimagining Gibraltar

Mon 30th Jan, 2023

Brexit

After 12th round, optimism but no detail on treaty talks

Sat 28th Jan, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

31st January 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Cricket - ECL T-10 Round Up

31st January 2023

Sports
Rugby - U-mee Championships heats up

31st January 2023

Sports
Volleyball - Competitions across venues in coming days

31st January 2023

Sports
Squad announced for U19 Futsal Euro Qualifiers

18th January 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023