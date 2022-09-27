Hockey calls EGM after it finds itself without a committee
The Gibraltar hockey association has called an Extraordinary General Meeting for October 6th, just a week after their scheduled Annual General meeting. The EGM is understood to have been called after the association has found itself without a formal committee being formed with “no-one stepping forward” to take over at the helm according to sources...
