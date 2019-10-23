Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 23rd Oct, 2019

Sports

Hockey - Collegian’s experience pulls them through to a win against Grammarians (Res)

By Stephen Ignacio
23rd October 2019

Collegians Vets had at first looked as if they were struggling against the much faster and spirited Grammarians Reserves in the Alfred Ramagge Cup match. Grammarians were to score first, with Collegians equalising before the latter took the lead. The veterans were to concede an embarassing second goal when their defence allowed the ball through...

