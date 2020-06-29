Hockey confirms moving to next stage of training activities
The Gibraltar Hockey Association has become the latest contact sports association to move into “attack and defence” activities. Just moments after Chief Minister Fabian Picardo announces that sports was also entering stage five of the Unlock the Rock process in which limited “attack and defense” activities would be allowed the association has made public its...
