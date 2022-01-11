Hockey cup competitions expected to start this weekend
Hockey started to make its return this weekend with Bavaria enjoying some friendly competition from colleagues in Chiclana. Four teams, two from Bavaria and two from Chiclana battled it out on the hockey 5s pitch with Bavaria Pink coming out eventual winners. Bavaria will be among the teams resuming official competition this weekend with Bavaria...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here