Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 11th Jan, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Hockey cup competitions expected to start this weekend

By Stephen Ignacio
11th January 2022

Hockey started to make its return this weekend with Bavaria enjoying some friendly competition from colleagues in Chiclana. Four teams, two from Bavaria and two from Chiclana battled it out on the hockey 5s pitch with Bavaria Pink coming out eventual winners. Bavaria will be among the teams resuming official competition this weekend with Bavaria...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Gibraltar records highest new Covid cases since pandemic began

Thu 6th Jan, 2022

Local News

As Caleta Hotel closes, plans filed for ambitious Hilton project

Wed 5th Jan, 2022

Brexit

Brexit offers chance of ‘new and original, imaginative’ framework for cross-border cooperation

Mon 10th Jan, 2022

Local News

Two charged with fraud totalling over £30,000

Mon 10th Jan, 2022

Local News

CM appeals for ‘unity and realism’ in NY message highlighting challenges and opportunities ahead

Mon 10th Jan, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

11th January 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Futsal league heats up as Europa inflict further damage on Lynx’s hopes

11th January 2022

Sports
Sharks produce surprise victory against leaders Buccaneers

10th January 2022

Sports
Campions ready for Wales Internationals

10th January 2022

Sports
Basic foundations for secure existence set in stone for clubs

10th January 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022