Hockey - Cup matches return with big match on Sunday
After a quiet weekend which saw the Under 18 men’s team beat Collegians in a friendly practise match hockey returns to the main pitch this weekend. On Saturday Eagles Reserves will play Collegians Vets in the Albert Rammage Cup with Sunday seeing Eagles facing Grammarians at 11am. This could be an exciting encounter with both...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here