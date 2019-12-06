Hockey - Eagles and Grammarians set for big match this Saturday
Eagles will come face to face with Grammarians this weekend in a match which was postponed last week and rescheduled for Saturday. The match brings together two of the top teams in the hockey men’s senior league, with Eagles already having the upper hand this season following some important wins against their rivals. A comfortable...
