Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sun 29th Nov, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Hockey final postponed due to rain

By Stephen Ignacio
29th November 2020

The much expected Grammarians versus Eagles Black 9-a-side hockey cup final took an unexpected turn just a minute before the match was due to start as the Sunday midday downpour saw officials delay the start and then officially call off the match. With both teams ready to come out onto the field after warming up...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

UK/Spain News

Andalucia seals off region in Covid-19 move, with knock-on impact at border with Gibraltar

Wed 28th Oct, 2020

Local News

Time running out to find Brexit agreement on Gibraltar, Spain says

Thu 26th Nov, 2020

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Local News

Couple who found love in lockdown tie knot in Gibraltar, ‘the new United Nations of marriage’

Thu 26th Nov, 2020

Local News

Man arrested after dramatic crash on Queensway

Sat 21st Nov, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

29th November 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Lynx salvage a point after going behind to Bruno Magpies

29th November 2020

Sports
Collegians gave Eagle’s Orange tough battle for third place (incl image gallery)

29th November 2020

Sports
Rogers claims another victory in 6.5km race (incl. image gallery)

29th November 2020

Sports
Lincoln Red Imps claim three points in near two hour match

28th November 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020