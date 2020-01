The Gibraltar hockey association have announced the fixtures for 2020 for both men and women’s competitions.

The domestic league resumes as from February.

Also this coming weeks an Irish U18 side will be playing against Gibraltar’s U18 clubs in the morning of Saturday 25th and a game against Grammarians U18 at 1400 on the same day. The association will also have a fun day 7-aside on Sunday 26th January, from 1000-1300.