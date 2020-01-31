Hockey league reschedule to allow teams to play Dutch and Irish visitors this weekend

This weekend Gibraltar hockey will see two visiting teams coming over to play against the Gibraltar Under 18 national side and both Eagles and Grammarians men's side. The visit by BC Overbos and a second Irish team has seen the league fixtures for this weekend changed with the men's matches changed for a later date. The visitors will provide Gibraltar hockey teams with an opportunity to test themselves prior to the start of the league. Also next week local teams will be playing against a Royal Navy selection.

The ladies league matches will continue to be played this weekend.

Below is the program for the weekend and also for the visit of the Royal Navy

Saturday at 1030 Irish team v U18

Saturday at 1300 Bavaria Hawks Res v Titans

Saturday at 1500 Eagles v BHC Overbos

Saturday at 1600 Grammarians v BHC Overbos

Sunday at 1300 Bavaria Hawks v Eagles

Matches against the Royal Navy side are scheduled to take place at the following times:

Monday 06th at 1700 RN v Under 18

Tuesday 07th at 1700 RN v Eagles

Wednesday 08th 1700 RN v Grammarians