Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 18th May, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Hockey looking at a ways back along with other team sports

By Stephen Ignacio
18th May 2020

Gibraltar hockey has been closely monitoring recent announcements that will allow sports based on individual participation to start making a return. Although this weekend saw an announcement that delays were to be experienced with those sports due to start today, Monday, now looking to restart on Thursday, team sports such as football, rugby, basketball, netball...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Local News

Gibraltar and Spain discuss return to border normality, but early days still

Mon 11th May, 2020

Local News

Govt tweaks Line Wall plan following community concerns over traffic restrictions

Mon 18th May, 2020

Local News

Govt spells out Gib travel restrictions

Fri 15th May, 2020

Features

Chemo patient to complete physical challenge for Cancer Relief

Mon 18th May, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

18th May 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Summer Sport programme could be a victim of social distancing

18th May 2020

Sports
Europa make deal with academy

18th May 2020

Sports
E-League for cyclists

18th May 2020

Sports
Some sports report delays in restart

17th May 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020