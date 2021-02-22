Hockey makes a return to training
Both Eagles HC and Europa Ladies Hockey have announced that they will be returning to training as from today Monday. The return comes as sports is released to resume training sessions, although competitive activity is still pending a go-ahead which is not expected until sometime in March. Europa Ladies welcomed the return announcing they will...
