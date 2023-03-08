Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 8th Mar, 2023

Hockey names its squads for Jersey

By Stephen Ignacio
8th March 2023

Just days following the announcement that Gibraltar’s Under 17 boys and girls teams would be heading to Jersey this month Gibraltar Hockey has revealed the two squads which will be making up the teams playing.
Among some of the players are players who have already gained some experience within the senior local teams providing a good balance for the squads.
In the meantime the Gibraltar hockey season continued this weekend with the men’s and women’s first divisions playing alongside the development league.
In the men’s first division Grammarians and Eagles played out a 4-4 draw. This continuing to show the fine margins that exist between the two sides this season.
Although early days, and with the league yet to see some of the players who are abroad returning the encounter between the two should continue to provide some exciting narrow margins.
In the women’s division Bavaria Hawks notched up an important victory coming away with a 2-0 victory against Eagles Ladies.
Bavaria Hawks continue with their good form which has already seen them achieve some success this season.
Europa, who are expected to be the closest competitor to Bavaria Hawks this season runaway with a 5-0 victory against a Titans team which is still settling to find their feet. Titans a mix of experience and upcoming youth with Europa, whose squad continues to be finely tuned by Christian Zammit proving too strong.
In the development league Bavaria Hawks was to add to their victories this weekend as a club with a 2-1 victory against Eagles development side.

