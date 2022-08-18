Hockey pays tribute to work done by Zammit as Gib prepares for Scotland trip
Gibraltar men’s hockey will be heading to play in Scotland at the Eurohockey Qualifier D to be held in Glasgow, Scotland at the end of the month. Prior to the teams departure Gibraltar Hockey paid tribute to the work done by former national team coach Christian Zammitt. On Wednesday Gibraltar Hockey President, Carlos Buhagiar, and...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here