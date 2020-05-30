Hockey plans provisionally it’s domestic league for September
Gibraltar Hockey has tentatively revised its September calendar to complete the 2019/20 domestic season. In a statement issued this weekend, immediately after announcing that they had been given the green light to resume some activities as from this week they indicated that a provisional calendar to complete the league is now drawn out for September....
