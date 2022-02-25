Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 25th Feb, 2022

Sports

Hockey semi-finals this weekend

By Stephen Ignacio
25th February 2022

Saturday sees the start of the hockey Cup Semifinal matches.
Eagles and Titans open the weekend action followed by Grammarians against Collegians.
Eagles have not had the best of starts to 2022 with injuries and Covid-19 impacting on their performances.
Grammarians are the favorites against Collegians having been on top form as a club including wins in Seville and wins against Eagles.
In the women’s section Sunday should see some strong competition on the field as Eagles ladies take on Europa ladies. With the latter picking up form it should provide for a tightly contested match.

Weekend matches:
Saturday 26 th
10am eagles v titans

12midday
Gramm v Coll vets

Sunday 27th
10am Bav Res v eagles dev

12pm Titans vs Hawks

1400hrs Eagles v Europa

This season has also seen the introduction of the Iberian Cup between Eagles XI, Grammarians XI and Universidad De Sevilla.

The results for now have been as follows:

• Grammarians vs Sevilla (9-0: Goals scored by M. Casciaro (x4), S. Ramagge (x2), M. Pilcher (x2) & G. Benatar)
• Sevilla vs Grammarians (1-5: Goals scored by M. Casciaro (x2), G. Benatar, E. Abudarham & S. Ramagge)
• Grammarians vs Eagles (4-0: Goals scored by M. Casciaro (x2), R. Casciaro & S. Ramagge)
• Sevilla vs Eagles (0-4: Goals scored by L. Dobinson, G. Henwood, K. Davis & D. Cornelio)

There are no matches this weekend for our two first division mens Clubs.

