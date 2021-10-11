Hockey - Titans debut with defeat in men’s division
Titans hockey club, this season’s debutants in the men’s hockey division faced their first defeat at the hands of league champions Eagles in the first matchday of the 2021/22 9-a-side mini league played this Sunday. An offensive looking Titans did not make easy for the league champions, the latter having to wait until the final...
