Hockey Under 17s showcase growing talents

Gibraltar’s Under 17 women’s hockey selection had a mixed bag of results on Monday, although leaving behind a good impression of the developing talents within women’s hockey.

Although only recently formed, the women’s Under 17 selections produced a victory against visiting side Prior Park Bath on Monday. This coming after having faced an initial defeat just moments earlier in what was an evening in which the team played two consecutive matches.

Having taken the initial lead in the first match Gibraltar’s Under 17s saw their lead overturned as visitors Prior Park Bath went on to win 2-1 at the final whistle. Some good goalkeeping having kept Gibraltar from adding to their tally.

Although starting tentatively the young team started to settle into the game with some individual skills displayed which saw high praise from the bench.

Good passing and some neat individual runs through the flanks and from midfield through the centre providing Gibraltar with several opportunities to have added to their score.

The matches provided selectors with an opportunity to assess their team with some keys areas to work on. Wasted opportunities through nervy penalty corners among one key area highlighted where Gibraltar had the opportunity to threaten their opponents’ goal but were seldom taken.

Keeping apace with the developments seen within women’s hockey in recent years, especially within the youth ranks now playing senior hockey, the Under 17 selection provided a glimpse of some of the new talents emerging in the game.

The youth selection went on to play a second time against the visitors this time keeping a clean sheet and coming away with a 2-0 victory.

The matches providing women’s hockey with a preseason boost as they prepare for another season.

Already teams have started their preparation sin earnest with Monday seeing all the hockey pitches briming with activity.

The domestic season is not expected to start until later in the Autumn.