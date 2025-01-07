Hockey’s big two come face to face as both enter transitional changes period

The two major teams in Gibraltar hockey come face-to-face for the first time this season this Saturday, at a time when both have undergone significant structural changes.

After a long and bitter rivalry, which has begun to subside in recent years, the emergence of fresh talent in both Eagles and Grammarians could signal a period of transformation as men’s hockey enters a phase of transition and change.

Both Grammarians and Eagles have announced changes in leadership, with Eagles confirming the departure of several veteran players from the field, while Grammarians have welcomed the return of some youth players who had been studying abroad.

Grammarians Hockey Club began the season with the announcement of a new committee, signaling a shift toward youth and change within the club’s ranks.

Describing it as a “fresh era of growth, inclusivity, and community involvement,” the club—founded in 1951 and with a rich history of promoting and developing the sport—has appointed Bertie Faller as Chairman.

Faller is said to be aiming to “rejuvenate the club with his youthful spirit and innovative ideas.” He is joined by Andrew Galea, Nial Duo, and Joe Caetano, who have risen through the club’s ranks.

Other members of the committee include Nadine Delgado and Ben Wood as Secretary, and Purab Chawla as Treasurer.

The new committee hopes to build what they describe as a “thriving, inclusive environment for all who share a passion for hockey.”

This departure from previous formations highlights the transitions the club is undergoing. What was once considered the “new blood” of the club has now evolved into experienced, long-term players and members who are bringing forward their own ideas, as the “old guard” transitions into more supportive roles.

Similarly, Eagles—long-time rivals of Grammarians, with periods of intense rivalry—have also undergone significant changes, including a new management team and a reshuffling of players. Some of the more seasoned players have stepped aside, allowing younger talent to take the spotlight.

One of the most notable changes for Eagles has been the departure of Stephen Valarino as head coach of the men’s senior team. However, Valarino has not completely stepped away from the club; he continues to lead the youth academy, a role he expressed a desire to focus on as the previous season came to a close.

Having guided Eagles to new heights, including securing European hockey appearances for Gibraltar, his departure from senior coaching marks a major transition, leaving significant shoes to fill.

Chris Gomila has been appointed as the new men’s coach. Bringing a wealth of experience and loyalty to the club, Gomila has been described as the “best candidate” for the role. The club believes his teaching background, along with his extensive experience as both a player and coach—working with other senior clubs and local youth selections—will propel the team forward in domestic and European competitions.

He will be supported by Michael Bosio as the squad’s Team Manager. With forty years of hockey experience as a player, coach, and team manager at both youth and senior levels, Bosio’s expertise is considered a vital asset to the new management structure.

Additionally, players Dylan Sacristan, Thomas Silva, and Gareth Henwood have taken a step back from competitive play but remain actively involved in developing younger players within the club.

These changes in both teams make this weekend’s encounter between Eagles and Grammarians a true litmus test for their current structures.

While the once-bitter rivalry between the two teams has mellowed into a healthier sporting competition on the field, there is no doubt that both will be vying to claim the status of Gibraltar’s top team in the small league.

With the recently formed Titans beginning to emerge as a competitive side and the “Grey and Whites” (Grammarians) showing signs of cohesion last season, coupled with Collegians remaining in the background with their veterans’ team, neither Eagles nor Grammarians can afford to ease up.

The small pool of players in Gibraltar, along with the challenges that hockey faces in competing against more popular sports like football, makes the success of these changes critical to the future of both teams.

It is hoped that men’s senior hockey will enter a new era, potentially replicating the progress seen in women’s hockey. The women’s game has benefited greatly from the rise of young talent transitioning through the ranks into senior hockey, leading to several years of exciting developments. Women’s hockey has also drawn more attention with its dynamic matches and the emergence of fresh talent, while attracting a higher percentage of new players compared to the men’s game.