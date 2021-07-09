Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 9th Jul, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Holidaymakers warned of long queues for Covid checks when crossing borders

PA Photo/iStock

By Press Association
9th July 2021

By Sam Blewett and Gavin Cordon, PA Political Staff

Holidaymakers are bracing for long queues at borders as additional checks are carried out and international travel increases after quarantine measures are eased.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps warned on Friday that people should “expect more disruption than usual” due to coronavirus-related inspections.

Travel firms reported accelerated bookings after the Government announced that double-jabbed Britons and under-18s will be exempt from quarantine measures when returning to England from amber list countries from July 19.

Mr Shapps said ministers are “actively working” on accepting vaccination certificates from other countries after it emerged only passengers with NHS-issued jabs would be exempt.

He added that most of the queuing will be before departure back to England, with airlines checking passenger locator forms, and whether travellers have taken a pre-departure test and booked a post-arrival test.

“So the place to expect queues is the airport you are coming from. Once you get back to the UK all of that is starting to be automated,” he told BBC Breakfast.

“People should expect more disruption than usual but I know that everyone is working very hard to minimise those queues.”

But the Immigration Services Union representing border staff warned of delays because, while electronic gates are being adapted, “not all of them are available and not everywhere”.

Spokeswoman Lucy Moreton said peak queues are currently up to two hours and could increase to six hours with the Covid inspections, which must be carried out by UK border staff regardless of airline checks, taking around three times longer.

“It’s a political decision to check 100% of Covid arrivals and that largely is the problem here,” she told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, warning of more staffing shortages before self-isolation rules are changed for double-jabbed coronavirus contacts.

“There still will be queues associated with EU exit, with staff perhaps not being as available particularly if self-isolation figures surge in the way people are suggesting they might do before August 19.

“But whilst we retain the requirement to check four pieces of documentation for every arriving passenger – the e-gate cannot check the pre-departure test certificate because they’re not uniform, and they can’t at the moment check any vaccination status, if that becomes relevant – so whilst that remains the political imperative these queues are going to happen.”

The plans mean people travelling back from amber list countries, such as France, Spain and Portugal, can travel as freely as from green list countries if they have been double-jabbed.

But currently those vaccines must have been administered by the NHS.

Mr Shapps told Sky News: “The next thing is to be able to recognise apps from other countries or certification from other countries.

“It is easier done from some places, like the EU where they have a digital app coming along, than it is in the United States where I think they have 50 different systems, one for each state.”

Travel firm Skyscanner said that 30 minutes after Thursday’s announcement on the amber list easing there was a 53% increase in searches in the UK compared with a day earlier.

Northern Ireland is likely to follow the change from July 26, while Scotland and Wales are considering whether to adopt the same rules.

Most Read

Local News

Gibraltar welcomes UK’s newest aircraft carrier

Tue 6th Jul, 2021

Local News

Janice Sampere is crowned Miss Gibraltar 2021

Thu 8th Jul, 2021

Local News

Dr Cassaglia awarded costs in bullying case appeal

Mon 5th Jul, 2021

Local News

Royal Navy submarine docks in Gibraltar ahead of maiden call by HMS Prince of Wales

Mon 5th Jul, 2021

Local News

Police investigating young man’s death issue witness appeal

Wed 7th Jul, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

9th July 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
UK public warned not to ignore Covid app as virus cases continue to rise

9th July 2021

UK/Spain News
Amber list quarantine to end for fully vaccinated adults and all children

8th July 2021

UK/Spain News
Cruise liner sails into port after crew members test positive for Covid-19

7th July 2021

UK/Spain News
Heathrow to fast track arrivals for double-jabbed passengers

7th July 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021