Holy Trinity Cathedral has new resident organist

Holy Trinity Cathedral this week announced the appointment of a resident organist, Michael Stevenson MA FTCL LTCL ARCO.

He succeeds the previous organist, the late David G Gilson (snr), who had been in post for 50 years.

Holy Trinity Cathedral found itself without an organist before Mr Gilson's death in 2019.

This together with the pandemic meant that the tradition of Sunday Sung Eucharist and other religious events in the Cathedral's calendar were heavily curtailed.

The Cathedral said it was indebted to Dr. Rene Beguelin and Phillip Borge for filling in the gap and making it possible to have choral and church music.

Holy Trinity also wishes to thank Liz Gonzalez, the choir leader, and the choir for their hard work and dedication during these difficult and challenging times.

Michael Stevenson has spent much of his musical career immersed in both choral and church music as well as music education.

He has a long association with Trinity College of Music, London as a former student and member of staff, both at the Senior and Junior Departments.

Having been Director of Music and Organist at several churches in London and Surrey, he studied with Harry Gabb CVO and has given recitals at London venues such as Southwark Cathedral, St Paul’s Cathedral and Westminster Abbey.

Additionally, he has been Director of Music at several schools, including the choir school for King's College, Cambridge. He is passionate about music outreach and when time allows plans to develop a PhD idea of a ‘singing-based curriculum’ for all.

As a choral singer and conductor, he has a wide range of experience from children’s opera to youth choirs, including directing many school choirs, notably the award-winning boys’ choir The Junior College Singers, from King’s College School, Wimbledon.

Additionally, he has conducted adult chamber choirs and is known for his work over many years with the Epsom Chamber Choir (PRS Award Winners), with whom he gave numerous first performances and produced several recordings.

“Holy Trinity Choir looks forward to the many challenges that lie ahead under the directorship and watchful eye of our new organist and musical director,” the Cathedral committee said in a statement.

Michael and the choir welcome all to a 'Come and Sing' in the Cathedral on Saturday 2nd October from 2.00 - 4.00pm.

“The afternoon might be the chance to 'try us out' - if you're thinking of joining the choir - finding your voice or simply having a sing in one of the world's best acoustics,” the statement added.

An experienced teacher and music educator, Michael offers piano, organ, theory, aural and harmony tuition (based at the Cathedral).

Please contact him for more further details at michaelstevenson7@googlemail.com.