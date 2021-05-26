Honest journalism is vital
It has been a bad week for the BBC. 25 years after the famous Panorama interview with Diana, Princess of Wales a damning report has left the corporation with no other option than to offer a grovelling apology and promise reform. But the Dyson inquiry – which found that journalist Martin Bashir had used ‘deceitful...
