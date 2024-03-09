Hook meets Popham after Sky Arts success
Two successes a decade apart were shared this week when Sky Arts 2014 Portrait Artist of the Year, Christian Hook met with this year’s Landscape Artist of the Year, Monica Popham. Stood together in Mr Hook’s flat in Gibraltar, the pair shared their stories of two home-grown artists who made life-changing decisions to enter a...
