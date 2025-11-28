‘Hope starts here’ as new oncology unit inaugurated at St Bernard’s Hospital 

The Gibraltar Health Authority held a historic and emotional event on Thursday as the new oncology unit was inaugurated, a project described as “a result of a collective effort” to bring “hope for you and your families.”

The concept of a new facility started in 2017 when the Chairperson of Breast Cancer Support Gibraltar, Mercy Posso, decided something needed to be done after undergoing her own treatment.

Since then, she and the charity have campaigned with Ministers of Health, from Neil Costa to the current Gemma Arias-Vasquez, knocking on the doors of numerous businesses and receiving a donation from the GBC Open Day fund.

“I am extremely happy, because our mission, our vision has become a reality,” she said on Thursday, adding the charity has worked tirelessly.

Reflecting on her own experience, sha added: “I sat down outside, on the floor, waiting for my turn because there weren’t any chairs availably. And I thought, this can't be.”

Mrs Posso noted people had warned her of the situation, but it was not until she experienced the situation herself that full realisation occurred.

Since then, the charity had been “campaigning and campaigning,” she said, thanking the committee members and the charity’s supporters for raising £185,000, including £25,000 donated by the GBC Open Day trust.

The new oncology suite is located on the 5th floor of Block 1, Zone 1, in St Bernard’s Hospital is a state-of-the-art facility built to deliver a calmer, more dignified and modern experience for patients undergoing chemotherapy treatment.

The chemotherapy administration area has doubled in capacity, increasing from four to eight chairs.

The suite also includes a dedicated acute care bed for patients who require closer monitoring, which is expected to reduce the need for cancer patients to attend A&E.

The number of clinic rooms has increased from two to five.

Addressing a gathering of patients, families, health professionals, and supporters, Acting GHA Director General Lysandra Debono introduced the new suite.

“Today, we open the new oncology unit, a project that represents hope for you and your families,” she said.

“This unit is a result of a collective effort that began with the first cancer unit in 2016 and grew further from 2019, when the team led by Dr Ballesteros joined us and expanded to meet the need for more integrated cancer care.”

Designed for dignity and comfort, the new suite offers “a private, dignified environment… to offer calm and strength during consultations and treatment.”

Every inch of the space has been planned with direct patient input and in collaboration with UK experts and local healthcare teams, with a singular focus, “creating a patient-centred experience,” she said.

The project has been made possible through the joint work of the community, the GHA and the supporting organisations such as the Barzilai Foundation and the Breast Cancer Support charity, as well as the contributions from patients, including the late Edith Dawson, after whom a suite has been named.

Ms Debono gave thanks to Ian Mañasco, the GHA General Manager, “for making today possible,” as well as thanking “all those who have contributed from clinical to non-clinical teams, to the many patients and families whose input helped shape this project.”

Ms Arias-Vasquez officially inaugurated the new suite and, in doing so, not only became emotional herself, but provoked it in others as the day marked the 12-year anniversary of when she lost her father to cancer.

It is for this reason she was driven to ensure the new suite was opened on November 27.

“I set that date because today is 12 years to the day that my father passed away,” she said.

“I picked this date in November because it’s a date in November that actually symbolises my own journey with cancer.”

“It is because of that journey that I have been shaped, and I understand the importance of what this journey is,” she added, recalling long hours spent beside her father in a basement in a London hospital, and her persistent thought: “Can we not make this better? These are dark days for people… How can we work together to improve this for people?”

To help on these dark days the suite features a terrace for patients to find light and enjoy sunshine during treatment.

“And as a lot of you who are in this room, who have seen patients undergoing treatment, will know, the treatment takes a toll on the patient, and there is a certain benefit of undergoing treatment here in Gibraltar in a light and airy suite with your loved ones around you, and being able to walk out of the door and go home,” she said.

“So I am very happy to stand here today, in front of you, and open this suite that we have done with the patient experience in mind.”

“I want everyone who sits in one of these chairs to know that the GHA has made every effort to make them as comfortable as is humanly possible.”

“Because I want everyone that comes into the suite and sits in these chairs to know that everyone in Gibraltar is behind them, willing them to get better.”

“I want them to feel that the community is behind them, as indeed it is.”

She commended everyone involved in the project for their professionalism and humanity.

Finally, she spoke about people who have battled cancer and are now in remission, who are in the process of their battle or who lost their battle.

“We wish you all the very, very best, to all those of you who are currently on a cancer journey, we want you to know that the GHA and Gibraltar is behind you, willing you to have the very, very best treatment, and willing you to succeed.”

“And to all those of you who are not with us today, know that we strive to improve the facilities and the experience in your memory,” she said.

Brandon Sosa, CEO of Barzilai Foundation, said: “Cancer is a disease that's going to hit all of us at some point in our lives, either directly or indirectly.”

“It's probably the most personal thing we can experience from a health care journey for this community.”

“This suite, is going to increase the capacity, the capabilities we have, to deliver that care here in Gibraltar, meaning that patients get critical care without having to travel, not be in basements in London or go to Spain… We hope that makes the journey just a little bit easier for patients and carers alike.”

He noted that, for people who have sat in chemotherapy chairs, it can be a really dark moment, where there are thoughts of the battle with cancer, family, loved ones and life, all the time feeling physically just a mess.

“For anybody who’s been in the chair, anybody sat next to somebody in the chair, you know how dark those moments are,” he said.

“So we hope that having an environment here, with light coming in, might lighten the burden for patients and carers alike, and we're proud to be part of a community that doesn't just want to survive, but to thrive every step of the way.”

“And thank you for allowing us to be part of this.”

Oncologist Dr Ballesteros gave a tour of the facility that is thoughtfully designed to prioritise patient and relative comfort, privacy, and dignity, including ample space and easily accessible bathrooms.

Special facilities such as private and cosy treatment areas, and a machine donated by Breast Cancer Support Gibraltar that helps patients preserve their hair during chemotherapy, were highlighted.

The acute oncology bay for urgent patient care was shown which will enable faster, more personalised treatment and direct admission when necessary.

The tour also introduced the reception area, a multi-purpose room for private meetings, consultation and blood test facilities, and a kitchenette for patient comfort.

He also expressed his gratitude to Breast Cancer Support Gibraltar, staff, and the Gibraltar community for their support and fundraising efforts.

It was during this tour that Ernest Caetano, from Breast Cancer Support, took Dr Ballesteros by surprise and said: “This is a historic and momentous day, and everybody who has been involved has to be thanked,” adding that, amongst the many who deserved praise, he wanted to highlight the doctor “because you had a dream and you believed in us.”

“And I have never seen any doctor or very few people with such a determination and such a goal, you've helped to swerve every problem, every amount of stuff that was thrown in your way.”

“You never gave up. And I think that should be a plaque here, in my opinion, because you have not done it for yourself. You have done it for the society of Gibraltar, and that is important.”

The end of the tour was just as emotional as the inauguration as Ms Posso, flanked on either side by members of the charity, read out a plaque outside the reception area.

She said: “Hope starts here. Where care, healing and support meet.”

“A gratitude to the community of Gibraltar for the support which makes our vision a reality.”

“Supporting the fighters. Admiring the survivors. Honouring the taken. And never ever giving up hope.”