Horticultural Society delivers talk on mycology

Annabelle Mor-Codali, Chairwoman of the Gibraltar Horticultural Society, delivered a presentation on mycology and the “magic of mushrooms” to a room full of participants, both members and non-members alike.

Ms Mor-Codali has had a keen interest in biological anthropology and genomics, especially in the field of medicines, and hence she came to the topic of mycology almost by accident.

While the core of the talk was on facts about this interesting kingdom, other areas of the talk included biology and mycoremediation.

She ended the talk asking the participants to consider cutting edge questions on topics such as infectious diseases, climate change and scarcity of food supply.

The evening ended with a presentation of a mushroom kit to Louise Baitson from Bayside School and one to Pie Sanchez for Westside School.

As always the Gibraltar Horticultural Society wishes to promote horticultural topics and enhance education in all areas.

For further information about events or sponsoring the Gibraltar Horticultural Society’s campaigns visit: www.gibraltarhorticulturalsociety.com or email ghsmember@outlook.com.