Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 31st Jan, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Hound Dogs FC get bitten hard by Glacis United

By Stephen Ignacio
31st January 2024

You could forgive Hound Dogs FC if they had thought that their guardian angel had decided to leave them during the half time break in the first round of the Rock Cup against Glacis United.
Somehow Hound Dogs had managed to keep Glacis from scoring more than just the solitary goal in the first half.
Countless of opportunities had gone amiss by Glacis. A crossbar, some good saves from their keeper and a string of misses had left Glacis wondering what it would take to score their second goal after an early start on the scoresheet.
It didn’t take long after the start of the second half to find out that all they had needed was the halftime break.
Within minutes of the resumption of the match Glacis scored two consecutive goal. By the time they reached the hour mark the score was already at 5-0 with Hound Dogs offering little resistance.
The gap between the first division mid-table side and the Intermediate League’s bottom club was evident on the field.
Hound Dogs who were provided an exemption to play in the intermediate league not wishing to enter the challenges of professional football and wishing to develop their players, all recreational amateur players. Already used to heavy Rock Cup defeats but enjoying the occasions as they faced the higher tier teams from the first division. Allowing their players to get a chance to showcase themselves when given a chance.
Hound Dogs faced another of those heavy defeats with Glacis adding a sixth before the seventieth minute had arrived.
With six minutes left Hound Dogs conceded two consecutive goals and faced the prospect of going into double digit if they couldn’t close down their opponents for the remaining minutes.
Glacis did not ease up and kept their constant search for another goal against a battling Hound Dogs, who although no where near in having the strength on the field of their opponents, did provide some resilience and determination even though facing a very heavy defeat. Hounds Dog managed to keep Glacis from scoring that tenth goal, although the eight goals in the second half will have made them wonder where their guardian angel went to during the halftime break.

Most Read

Local News

Cash figures ‘doctored’ after physical count of bank’s reserve, fraud trial hears

Tue 30th Jan, 2024

Local News

Gibraltarian ‘Twin Springs Glamping Retreat’ owners featured on Channel 4's ‘A New Life in the Sun’

Wed 31st Jan, 2024

Brexit

Spanish Govt seeks PP support for ‘vitally important’ Gib treaty

Mon 29th Jan, 2024

Brexit

Cameron ‘remains confident’ treaty is achievable despite complexity

Mon 29th Jan, 2024

Local News

UK should ‘seize the day’ and make all British citizens equal, CM says

Mon 29th Jan, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

31st January 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Kim takes half marathon women’s record to under 80 minutes

31st January 2024

Sports
Gibraltar’s U20 Volleyball Team Displays Grit in CEV Small Countries Association Tournament

31st January 2024

Sports
Frank Carreras attended the 172nd European Athletics Council

31st January 2024

Sports
Europa Point Clinches Victory Over Manchester 1962 FC with Jesslen’s Dominant Performance

31st January 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024