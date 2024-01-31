Hound Dogs FC get bitten hard by Glacis United

You could forgive Hound Dogs FC if they had thought that their guardian angel had decided to leave them during the half time break in the first round of the Rock Cup against Glacis United.

Somehow Hound Dogs had managed to keep Glacis from scoring more than just the solitary goal in the first half.

Countless of opportunities had gone amiss by Glacis. A crossbar, some good saves from their keeper and a string of misses had left Glacis wondering what it would take to score their second goal after an early start on the scoresheet.

It didn’t take long after the start of the second half to find out that all they had needed was the halftime break.

Within minutes of the resumption of the match Glacis scored two consecutive goal. By the time they reached the hour mark the score was already at 5-0 with Hound Dogs offering little resistance.

The gap between the first division mid-table side and the Intermediate League’s bottom club was evident on the field.

Hound Dogs who were provided an exemption to play in the intermediate league not wishing to enter the challenges of professional football and wishing to develop their players, all recreational amateur players. Already used to heavy Rock Cup defeats but enjoying the occasions as they faced the higher tier teams from the first division. Allowing their players to get a chance to showcase themselves when given a chance.

Hound Dogs faced another of those heavy defeats with Glacis adding a sixth before the seventieth minute had arrived.

With six minutes left Hound Dogs conceded two consecutive goals and faced the prospect of going into double digit if they couldn’t close down their opponents for the remaining minutes.

Glacis did not ease up and kept their constant search for another goal against a battling Hound Dogs, who although no where near in having the strength on the field of their opponents, did provide some resilience and determination even though facing a very heavy defeat. Hounds Dog managed to keep Glacis from scoring that tenth goal, although the eight goals in the second half will have made them wonder where their guardian angel went to during the halftime break.