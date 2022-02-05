Hound Dogs no match to St Joseph's goal-thirsty attackers
The second Rock Cup tie of the day this Saturday was a total miss-match between third placed St Joseph and Intermediate league side Hound Dogs. The latter had only six matches to show for this season and sitting second bottom of their league. The miss match was soon clear to see as St Joseph bombarded...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here